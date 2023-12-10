The Buffalo Bills (6-6) hit the road to match up against the Kansas City Chiefs (8-4) at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium on Sunday, December 10, 2023.

Here's a look at the betting insights and trends for the Chiefs and the Bills.

Watch the NFL this season on Fubo!

Chiefs vs. Bills Odds & Info

Date: Sunday, December 10, 2023

Sunday, December 10, 2023 Time: 4:25 PM ET

4:25 PM ET Channel: CBS

CBS City: Kansas City, Missouri

Kansas City, Missouri Venue: GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium

GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Chiefs 1 48.5 -115 -105

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!

Chiefs vs. Bills Betting Records & Stats

Kansas City Chiefs

Kansas City's games this season have had an average of 47.5 points, 1.0 fewer than this matchup's over/under.

The Chiefs have registered a 7-5-0 record against the spread this season.

The Chiefs have won eight of their 12 games as moneyline favorites this season (66.7%).

Kansas City has an 8-4 record (winning 66.7% of its games) when it has played as a moneyline favorite of -115 or shorter.

Buffalo Bills

Bills games this season have had a combined scoring total higher than 48.5 points in three of 12 outings.

Buffalo has a 45.8-point average over/under in their matchups this season, 2.7 fewer points than this game's total.

The Bills are 4-7-1 against the spread this season.

The Bills have lost both games they've played as underdogs this season.

Buffalo has been at least a -105 moneyline underdog two times this season, but lost all of those games.

Chiefs vs. Bills Over/Under Stats

Points Scored (PG) Points Scored NFL Rank Points Allowed (PG) Points Allowed NFL Rank Average Total Games Over Current Total Total Games Chiefs 22.9 11 17.3 3 47.5 1 12 Bills 27.3 5 18.9 5 45.8 3 12

Chiefs vs. Bills Betting Insights & Trends

Chiefs

In its past three contests, Kansas City has one win against the spread, and is 1-2 overall.

In its past three games, Kansas City has hit the over twice.

The Chiefs have 67 more points than their opponents this season (5.6 per game), and the Bills have scored 101 more points than their opponents (8.4 per game).

Bills

In its past three contests, Buffalo has one win against the spread, and is 1-2 overall.

In their past three contests, the Bills have gone over the total once.

The Chiefs have put up a total of 67 more points than their opponents this year (5.6 per game), and the Bills have outscored opponents by 101 points (8.4 per game).

Chiefs Betting Splits

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 47.5 48.9 46.0 Implied Team Total AVG 26.8 27.3 26.2 ATS Record 7-5-0 4-2-0 3-3-0 Over/Under Record 4-8-0 1-5-0 3-3-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 8-4 4-2 4-2 Moneyline Underdog Record 0-0 0-0 0-0

Bills Betting Splits

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 45.8 45.9 45.8 Implied Team Total AVG 26.4 27.3 25.2 ATS Record 4-7-1 3-4-0 1-3-1 Over/Under Record 4-8-0 2-5-0 2-3-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 6-4 5-2 1-2 Moneyline Underdog Record 0-2 0-0 0-2

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.