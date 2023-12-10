At GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium on Sunday, December 10, the Kansas City Chiefs play the Buffalo Bills, starting at 4:25 PM ET. The Chiefs should be victorious, based on our computer model -- continue scrolling to find more tips about the point spread, over/under and even the final score.

The Chiefs rank eighth in total offense this year (362.6 yards per game), but they've been thriving on the defensive side of the ball, ranking fourth-best in the NFL with 362.6 yards allowed per game. The Bills have been a top-five unit on both sides of the ball this season, as they rank fifth-best in points per game (27.3) and fifth-best in points allowed per game (18.9).

ATS Over/Under Score Prediction Chiefs (-1.5) Under (48.5) Chiefs 23, Bills 20

Chiefs Betting Info

Based on this contest's moneyline, the Chiefs' implied win probability is 55.6%.

Kansas City is 7-5-0 ATS this season.

The Chiefs have covered the spread seven times this season (7-5 ATS) when playing as at least 1.5-point favorites.

Kansas City games have hit the over four out of 12 times this season.

The over/under for this game is 48.5 points, one more than the average point total for Chiefs games this season.

Bills Betting Info

The Bills have a 48.8% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

Buffalo has won four games against the spread this season, failing to cover or pushing eight times.

The Bills have not covered the spread when an underdog by 1.5 points or more this season (in two opportunities).

In Buffalo's 12 contests this season, the combined scoring has gone over the point total four times.

Games involving the Bills this year have averaged 45.8 points per game, a 2.7-point differential when compared to the over/under for this contest.

Chiefs vs. Bills 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Kansas City 22.9 17.3 24.8 15.2 21 19.5 Buffalo 27.3 18.9 28.3 16 26 23

