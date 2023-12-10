Bayer Leverkusen and VfB Stuttgart square off in one of two matchups on the Bundesliga slate today.

In terms of live coverage, we have what you need to know regarding today's Bundesliga action here. Take a look at the links below.

Watch even more soccer action with ESPN+!

How to Watch More Sports Today

Bundesliga Streaming Live Today

Watch VfB Stuttgart vs Bayer Leverkusen

Bayer Leverkusen journeys to take on VfB Stuttgart at Mercedes-Benz Arena in Stuttgart.

Watch FC Cologne vs FSV Mainz

FSV Mainz makes the trip to match up with FC Cologne at RheinEnergieStadion.

Make sure you're following along with soccer action from around the world all year long on Fubo and ESPN+!

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.