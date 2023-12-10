Who is the team to beat at the top of the ACC this college basketball season? Our power rankings below fill you in on all you need to know about each team.

ACC Power Rankings

1. NC State

  • Current Record: 10-0 | Projected Record: 30-0
  • Overall Rank: 6th
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 28th
  • Last Game: W 80-67 vs Liberty

Next Game

  • Opponent: @ South Florida
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 17
  • TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

2. Notre Dame

  • Current Record: 7-1 | Projected Record: 25-4
  • Overall Rank: 16th
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 143rd
  • Last Game: W 96-42 vs Lafayette

Next Game

  • Opponent: Purdue
  • Game Time: 12:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 17
  • TV Channel: ACCN (Watch on Fubo)

3. Louisville

  • Current Record: 10-1 | Projected Record: 27-4
  • Overall Rank: 20th
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 86th
  • Last Game: W 74-48 vs Morehead State

Next Game

  • Opponent: @ UConn
  • Game Time: 12:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 16
  • TV Channel: FOX

4. Duke

  • Current Record: 6-4 | Projected Record: 19-10
  • Overall Rank: 30th
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 9th
  • Last Game: W 82-63 vs FGCU

Next Game

  • Opponent: Toledo
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Thursday, December 21

5. Miami (FL)

  • Current Record: 8-0 | Projected Record: 22-7
  • Overall Rank: 34th
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 204th
  • Last Game: W 75-70 vs DePaul

Next Game

  • Opponent: @ Baylor
  • Game Time: 5:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 16
  • TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

6. Syracuse

  • Current Record: 8-1 | Projected Record: 21-8
  • Overall Rank: 39th
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 228th
  • Last Game: W 82-62 vs Ohio

Next Game

  • Opponent: Cornell
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Tuesday, December 19

7. Virginia Tech

  • Current Record: 7-2 | Projected Record: 17-12
  • Overall Rank: 46th
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 185th
  • Last Game: W 85-40 vs Radford

Next Game

  • Opponent: @ Rutgers
  • Game Time: 5:30 PM ET on Sunday, December 17
  • TV Channel: FOX Sports Networks (Watch on Fubo)

8. Florida State

  • Current Record: 7-3 | Projected Record: 20-10
  • Overall Rank: 47th
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 52nd
  • Last Game: L 95-78 vs UCLA

Next Game

  • Opponent: @ Drexel
  • Game Time: 2:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 17
  • TV Channel: NBC Sports Networks (Watch on Fubo)

9. Virginia

  • Current Record: 7-2 | Projected Record: 17-12
  • Overall Rank: 56th
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 171st
  • Last Game: W 78-51 vs Rider

Next Game

  • Opponent: Wofford
  • Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 16

10. North Carolina

  • Current Record: 6-4 | Projected Record: 13-17
  • Overall Rank: 64th
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 53rd
  • Last Game: L 76-64 vs UConn

Next Game

  • Opponent: Western Carolina
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 16
  • TV Channel: ACC Network Extra

11. Georgia Tech

  • Current Record: 7-3 | Projected Record: 16-14
  • Overall Rank: 73rd
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 140th
  • Last Game: W 94-70 vs Georgia State

Next Game

  • Opponent: @ Georgia
  • Game Time: 1:30 PM ET on Saturday, December 16

12. Clemson

  • Current Record: 6-4 | Projected Record: 14-16
  • Overall Rank: 87th
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 90th
  • Last Game: W 80-64 vs Duke

Next Game

  • Opponent: Georgia State
  • Game Time: 2:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 16

13. Boston College

  • Current Record: 7-5 | Projected Record: 11-20
  • Overall Rank: 107th
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 224th
  • Last Game: W 101-37 vs Stonehill

Next Game

  • Opponent: Bryant
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Thursday, December 21

14. Wake Forest

  • Current Record: 3-7 | Projected Record: 4-26
  • Overall Rank: 168th
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 66th
  • Last Game: W 51-46 vs Norfolk State

Next Game

  • Opponent: @ Georgetown
  • Game Time: 2:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 17

15. Pittsburgh

  • Current Record: 5-5 | Projected Record: 7-24
  • Overall Rank: 174th
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 298th
  • Last Game: W 94-82 vs Lehigh

Next Game

  • Opponent: Ball State
  • Game Time: 12:00 PM ET on Tuesday, December 19

