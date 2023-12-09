The Buffalo Bulls (1-8) will look to snap a three-game home losing streak when hosting the Western Kentucky Hilltoppers (6-3) on Saturday, December 9, 2023 at Alumni Arena, airing at 2:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Western Kentucky vs. Buffalo Game Info

When: Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Where: Alumni Arena in Buffalo, New York

Alumni Arena in Buffalo, New York TV: ESPN+

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

How to Watch Other CUSA Games

Western Kentucky Stats Insights

The Hilltoppers are shooting 44% from the field this season, 5.7 percentage points lower than the 49.7% the Bulls allow to opponents.

Western Kentucky has a 2-1 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 49.7% from the field.

The Hilltoppers are the 35th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Bulls sit at 185th.

The Hilltoppers average 80.9 points per game, just one fewer point than the 81.9 the Bulls allow.

When Western Kentucky totals more than 81.9 points, it is 4-0.

Western Kentucky Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

At home last year, Western Kentucky averaged 9.3 more points per game (77.1) than it did on the road (67.8).

In 2022-23, the Hilltoppers gave up 69 points per game in home games. When playing on the road, they allowed 72.8.

In home games, Western Kentucky averaged 1.8 more threes per game (8.4) than away from home (6.6). It also owned a better three-point percentage at home (38.2%) compared to on the road (33.3%).

Western Kentucky Upcoming Schedule