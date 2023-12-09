How to Watch Western Kentucky vs. Buffalo on TV or Live Stream - December 9
Published: Dec. 9, 2023 at 7:16 AM CST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
The Buffalo Bulls (1-8) will look to snap a three-game home losing streak when hosting the Western Kentucky Hilltoppers (6-3) on Saturday, December 9, 2023 at Alumni Arena, airing at 2:00 PM ET on ESPN+.
Western Kentucky vs. Buffalo Game Info
- When: Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
- Where: Alumni Arena in Buffalo, New York
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
How to Watch Other CUSA Games
Western Kentucky Stats Insights
- The Hilltoppers are shooting 44% from the field this season, 5.7 percentage points lower than the 49.7% the Bulls allow to opponents.
- Western Kentucky has a 2-1 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 49.7% from the field.
- The Hilltoppers are the 35th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Bulls sit at 185th.
- The Hilltoppers average 80.9 points per game, just one fewer point than the 81.9 the Bulls allow.
- When Western Kentucky totals more than 81.9 points, it is 4-0.
Western Kentucky Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- At home last year, Western Kentucky averaged 9.3 more points per game (77.1) than it did on the road (67.8).
- In 2022-23, the Hilltoppers gave up 69 points per game in home games. When playing on the road, they allowed 72.8.
- In home games, Western Kentucky averaged 1.8 more threes per game (8.4) than away from home (6.6). It also owned a better three-point percentage at home (38.2%) compared to on the road (33.3%).
Western Kentucky Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/26/2023
|UNC Asheville
|L 77-67
|Place Bell Arena
|11/29/2023
|Campbellsville
|W 101-77
|E. A. Diddle Arena
|12/3/2023
|Eastern Kentucky
|W 79-69
|E. A. Diddle Arena
|12/9/2023
|@ Buffalo
|-
|Alumni Arena
|12/12/2023
|@ Wright State
|-
|Wright State University Nutter Center
|12/16/2023
|Austin Peay
|-
|E. A. Diddle Arena
