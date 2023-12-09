The Troy Trojans (0-6) will try to stop a six-game losing skid when hosting the UT Martin Skyhawks (1-6) on Saturday, December 9, 2023 at Trojan Arena. This game is at 4:30 PM ET.

Continue reading for information on how to stream this game and click here to check out our score predictions!

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

UT Martin Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

  • When: Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 4:30 PM ET
  • Where: Trojan Arena in Troy, Alabama
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

How to Watch Other OVC Games

UT Martin vs. Troy Scoring Comparison

  • The Skyhawks put up 22.8 fewer points per game (62) than the Trojans allow (84.8).
  • The Trojans record just 0.3 fewer points per game (71.8) than the Skyhawks allow (72.1).
  • Troy is 0-2 when scoring more than 72.1 points.
  • UT Martin has a 0-4 record when giving up fewer than 71.8 points.
  • The Trojans shoot 35.9% from the field, 8.2% lower than the Skyhawks allow defensively.
  • The Skyhawks' 41 shooting percentage is 4.3 lower than the Trojans have given up.

UT Martin Leaders

  • Kenley McCarn: 14 PTS, 1.9 STL, 36.1 FG%, 28.2 3PT% (11-for-39)
  • Anaya Brown: 12 PTS, 1.4 STL, 1.7 BLK, 47.1 FG%, 36.4 3PT% (4-for-11)
  • Lexi Rubel: 7.7 PTS, 1.1 STL, 46.8 FG%
  • Norah Clark: 8.1 PTS, 54.3 FG%, 37.5 3PT% (6-for-16)
  • Morgan Borgstadt: 9.6 PTS, 2.2 STL, 48 FG%, 60 3PT% (3-for-5)

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

UT Martin Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/21/2023 @ North Alabama L 70-63 Flowers Hall
11/28/2023 @ Murray State L 88-75 CFSB Center
12/2/2023 Evansville W 94-82 Skyhawk Arena
12/9/2023 @ Troy - Trojan Arena
12/13/2023 Freed-Hardeman - Skyhawk Arena
12/16/2023 South Dakota - Skyhawk Arena

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.