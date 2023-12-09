UT Martin vs. Troy December 9 Women's Basketball Tickets & Start Time
The UT Martin Skyhawks (0-5) meet the Troy Trojans (0-3) on Saturday, December 9, 2023 at Trojan Arena. The game will begin at 4:30 PM ET.
UT Martin vs. Troy Game Information
- Game Day: Saturday, December 9
- Game Time: 4:30 PM ET
UT Martin Players to Watch
- Ja'Mia Hollings: 17 PTS, 8.3 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.3 STL, 1.3 BLK
- Shaulana Wagner: 11.7 PTS, 6 REB, 5.3 AST, 1 STL, 0 BLK
- Tai'Sheka Porchia: 12.7 PTS, 8.3 REB, 0.3 AST, 1 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Sharonica Hartsfield: 2.7 PTS, 2.7 REB, 5.3 AST, 1.7 STL, 0 BLK
- Zay Dyer: 4.7 PTS, 5.7 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.3 BLK
