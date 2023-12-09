On Saturday at 8:00 PM ET, the St. Louis Blues clash with the Chicago Blackhawks. Is Tyler Tucker going to score a goal in this matchup? Take a look at the stats and insights below before making a wager on any player props.

Will Tyler Tucker score a goal against the Blackhawks?

Odds to score a goal this game: +2000 (Bet $10 to win $200.00 if he scores a goal)

Tucker stats and insights

In one of 11 games this season, Tucker scored -- and it was just the one goal.

In one game versus the Blackhawks this season, he has not scored. In terms of shots, he has taken zero of them.

Tucker has zero points on the power play.

Tucker averages 0.3 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 14.3%.

Blackhawks defensive stats

The Blackhawks are 24th in goals allowed, conceding 88 total goals (3.5 per game) in the NHL.

So far this season, the Blackhawks have one shutout, and they average 17 hits and 16.5 blocked shots per game.

Tucker recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/8/2023 Blue Jackets 0 0 0 10:24 Away L 5-2 11/30/2023 Sabres 0 0 0 13:27 Home W 6-4 11/26/2023 Blackhawks 0 0 0 14:44 Away W 4-2 11/7/2023 Jets 1 0 1 15:23 Home L 5-2 11/4/2023 Canadiens 0 0 0 15:23 Home W 6-3 11/1/2023 Avalanche 0 0 0 11:16 Away L 4-1 10/24/2023 Jets 0 0 0 8:08 Away L 4-2 10/21/2023 Penguins 0 0 0 13:20 Home W 4-2 10/19/2023 Coyotes 0 0 0 19:01 Home L 6-2 10/14/2023 Kraken 0 0 0 10:42 Home W 2-1 SO

Blues vs. Blackhawks game info

Game Day: Saturday, December 9, 2023

Saturday, December 9, 2023 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: NBCS-CHI, BSMW, and ESPN+

NBCS-CHI, BSMW, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

