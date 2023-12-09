The St. Louis Blues, Torey Krug included, will meet the Chicago Blackhawks on Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET. Prop bets for Krug in that upcoming Blues-Blackhawks matchup are available, so check out our stats to help you.

Torey Krug vs. Blackhawks Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: NBCS-CHI, BSMW, and ESPN+

0.5 points (Over odds: +110)

0.5 points (Over odds: +110) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +150)

Krug Season Stats Insights

In 26 games this season, Krug has averaged 21:37 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus rating of -2.

In one of 26 games this season, Krug has scored a goal, but has not finished a game with two or more.

Krug has a point in nine of 26 games this year, with multiple points in three of them.

In nine of 26 games this season, Krug has had an assist, including two games with multiple assists.

Krug has an implied probability of 47.6% to go over his point total based on the odds.

There is a 40% chance of Krug having more than 0.5 assists, based on the moneyline odds.

Krug Stats vs. the Blackhawks

The Blackhawks are 24th in goals allowed, giving up 88 total goals (3.5 per game) in the NHL.

The team's goal differential (-28) ranks 31st in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Chicago 26 Games 3 12 Points 2 1 Goals 0 11 Assists 2

