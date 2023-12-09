When the St. Louis Blues take on the Chicago Blackhawks on Saturday at 8:00 PM ET, will Torey Krug find the back of the net? Below, we analyze the numbers and trends you need to know before making any prop bets.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Torey Krug score a goal against the Blackhawks?

Odds to score a goal this game: +600 (Bet $10 to win $60.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Krug stats and insights

In one of 26 games this season, Krug scored -- and it was just the one goal.

In one game against the Blackhawks this season, he has not scored. In terms of shots, he has attempted three of them.

He has picked up three assists, but hasn't scored a goal, on the power play.

He takes 2.3 shots per game, and converts 1.6% of them.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Blackhawks defensive stats

The Blackhawks have given up 88 goals in total (3.5 per game), which ranks 24th in the NHL in goals allowed.

So far this season, the Blackhawks have one shutout, and they average 17 hits and 16.5 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Krug recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/8/2023 Blue Jackets 1 0 1 24:33 Away L 5-2 12/6/2023 Golden Knights 1 0 1 23:39 Home L 6-3 12/4/2023 Golden Knights 0 0 0 19:46 Away W 2-1 OT 12/2/2023 Coyotes 0 0 0 24:25 Away L 4-1 11/30/2023 Sabres 1 0 1 22:12 Home W 6-4 11/28/2023 Wild 0 0 0 26:30 Away L 3-1 11/26/2023 Blackhawks 2 0 2 19:04 Away W 4-2 11/24/2023 Predators 1 0 1 18:12 Home L 8-3 11/22/2023 Coyotes 0 0 0 19:44 Away W 6-5 11/19/2023 Ducks 0 0 0 22:56 Away W 3-1

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Blues vs. Blackhawks game info

Game Day: Saturday, December 9, 2023

Saturday, December 9, 2023 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: NBCS-CHI, BSMW, and ESPN+

NBCS-CHI, BSMW, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.