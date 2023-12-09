The No. 20 Illinois Fighting Illini (7-1) will attempt to build on a five-game winning streak when visiting the No. 17 Tennessee Volunteers (5-3) on Saturday, December 9, 2023 at Thompson-Boling Arena. This contest is at 12:00 PM ET on CBS.

Tennessee vs. Illinois Game Info

  • When: Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET
  • Where: Thompson-Boling Arena in Knoxville, Tennessee
  • TV: CBS
Tennessee Stats Insights

  • This season, the Volunteers have a 43.7% shooting percentage from the field, which is 8% higher than the 35.7% of shots the Fighting Illini's opponents have made.
  • Tennessee has a 5-1 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 35.7% from the field.
  • The Volunteers are the 127th ranked rebounding team in the country, the Fighting Illini rank second.
  • The 77.6 points per game the Volunteers score are 15.2 more points than the Fighting Illini allow (62.4).
  • When Tennessee scores more than 62.4 points, it is 5-2.

Illinois Stats Insights

  • The Fighting Illini have shot at a 48.4% clip from the field this season, 8.7 percentage points above the 39.7% shooting opponents of the Volunteers have averaged.
  • Illinois has put together a 7-0 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 39.7% from the field.
  • The Volunteers are the rebounding team in the nation, the Fighting Illini rank 67th.
  • The Fighting Illini score an average of 80.1 points per game, 13.2 more points than the 66.9 the Volunteers allow to opponents.
  • Illinois is 6-1 when allowing fewer than 77.6 points.

Tennessee Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • At home last season, Tennessee posted 9.6 more points per game (76.7) than it did in road games (67.1).
  • The Volunteers allowed 53.3 points per game last year at home, which was 10.4 fewer points than they allowed in road games (63.7).
  • In terms of total three-pointers made, Tennessee performed worse at home last season, making 7.6 treys per game, compared to 7.8 away from home. Meanwhile, it posted a 33.0% three-point percentage at home and a 32.6% mark in road games.

Illinois Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • In 2022-23, Illinois averaged 7.5 more points per game at home (77.5) than on the road (70.0).
  • At home, the Fighting Illini allowed 62.1 points per game, 7.7 fewer points than they allowed away (69.8).
  • Illinois knocked down more 3-pointers at home (8.0 per game) than away (6.5) last season. It also had a higher 3-point percentage at home (31.3%) than on the road (27.9%).

Tennessee Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/22/2023 Kansas L 69-60 SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center
11/29/2023 @ North Carolina L 100-92 Dean Smith Center
12/5/2023 George Mason W 87-66 Thompson-Boling Arena
12/9/2023 Illinois - Thompson-Boling Arena
12/12/2023 Georgia Southern - Thompson-Boling Arena
12/16/2023 NC State - Frost Bank Center

Illinois Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/24/2023 Western Illinois W 84-52 State Farm Center
12/2/2023 @ Rutgers W 76-58 Jersey Mike's Arena
12/5/2023 Florida Atlantic W 98-89 Madison Square Garden
12/9/2023 @ Tennessee - Thompson-Boling Arena
12/17/2023 Colgate - State Farm Center
12/22/2023 Missouri - Enterprise Center

