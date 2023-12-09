The Saint Louis Billikens (5-5) will hope to end a three-game road slide when visiting the Southern Illinois Salukis (4-4) on Saturday, December 9, 2023 at Banterra Center, airing at 5:00 PM ET.

Continue reading for information on how to live stream this game and click here to take a look at our score picks!

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Southern Illinois Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

  • When: Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET
  • Where: Banterra Center in Carbondale, Illinois
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

How to Watch Other MVC Games

Southern Illinois vs. Saint Louis Scoring Comparison

  • The Billikens' 77 points per game are 10.5 more points than the 66.5 the Salukis allow to opponents.
  • When it scores more than 66.5 points, Saint Louis is 5-0.
  • Southern Illinois' record is 4-2 when it allows fewer than 77 points.
  • The 69 points per game the Salukis average are 6.1 fewer points than the Billikens give up (75.1).
  • When Southern Illinois totals more than 75.1 points, it is 2-1.
  • Saint Louis has a 3-0 record when allowing fewer than 69 points.
  • The Salukis are making 42.3% of their shots from the field, just 1.5% lower than the Billikens allow to opponents (43.8%).

Southern Illinois Leaders

  • Laniah Randle: 17.5 PTS, 9 REB, 2.1 STL, 1.1 BLK, 50.4 FG%
  • Quierra Love: 8.5 PTS, 2.8 STL, 42.6 FG%, 42.9 3PT% (12-for-28)
  • Seairra Hughes: 11.1 PTS, 1.1 STL, 55.2 FG%
  • Se'Quoia Allmond: 4.1 PTS, 26.7 FG%, 27.3 3PT% (3-for-11)
  • Shemera Williams: 19 PTS, 1.7 STL, 42.5 FG%, 38.9 3PT% (7-for-18)

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Southern Illinois Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/24/2023 George Washington W 66-55 Roberto Clemente Coliseum
11/25/2023 West Virginia L 73-55 Roberto Clemente Coliseum
12/6/2023 SIU-Edwardsville W 77-53 Banterra Center
12/9/2023 Saint Louis - Banterra Center
12/17/2023 @ Oklahoma State - Gallagher-Iba Arena
12/30/2023 Drake - Banterra Center

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.