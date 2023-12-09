The Saint Louis Billikens (5-5) will hope to end a three-game road slide when visiting the Southern Illinois Salukis (4-4) on Saturday, December 9, 2023 at Banterra Center, airing at 5:00 PM ET.

Continue reading for information on how to live stream this game and click here to take a look at our score picks!

Southern Illinois Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET

Banterra Center in Carbondale, Illinois TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

How to Watch Other MVC Games

Southern Illinois vs. Saint Louis Scoring Comparison

The Billikens' 77 points per game are 10.5 more points than the 66.5 the Salukis allow to opponents.

When it scores more than 66.5 points, Saint Louis is 5-0.

Southern Illinois' record is 4-2 when it allows fewer than 77 points.

The 69 points per game the Salukis average are 6.1 fewer points than the Billikens give up (75.1).

When Southern Illinois totals more than 75.1 points, it is 2-1.

Saint Louis has a 3-0 record when allowing fewer than 69 points.

The Salukis are making 42.3% of their shots from the field, just 1.5% lower than the Billikens allow to opponents (43.8%).

Southern Illinois Leaders

Laniah Randle: 17.5 PTS, 9 REB, 2.1 STL, 1.1 BLK, 50.4 FG%

17.5 PTS, 9 REB, 2.1 STL, 1.1 BLK, 50.4 FG% Quierra Love: 8.5 PTS, 2.8 STL, 42.6 FG%, 42.9 3PT% (12-for-28)

8.5 PTS, 2.8 STL, 42.6 FG%, 42.9 3PT% (12-for-28) Seairra Hughes: 11.1 PTS, 1.1 STL, 55.2 FG%

11.1 PTS, 1.1 STL, 55.2 FG% Se'Quoia Allmond: 4.1 PTS, 26.7 FG%, 27.3 3PT% (3-for-11)

4.1 PTS, 26.7 FG%, 27.3 3PT% (3-for-11) Shemera Williams: 19 PTS, 1.7 STL, 42.5 FG%, 38.9 3PT% (7-for-18)

