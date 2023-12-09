The Southeast Missouri State Redhawks (3-6) visit the Purdue Fort Wayne Mastodons (9-1) after losing four road games in a row. The Mastodons are double-digit favorites by 15.5 points in the contest, which tips at 7:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 9, 2023. The point total is set at 151.5 for the matchup.

Southeast Missouri State vs. Purdue Fort Wayne Odds & Info

Date: Saturday, December 9, 2023

Saturday, December 9, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Fort Wayne, Indiana

Fort Wayne, Indiana Venue: Allen County War Memorial Coliseum

Favorite Spread Over/Under Purdue Fort Wayne -15.5 151.5

Redhawks Betting Records & Stats

Southeast Missouri State has combined with its opponent to score more than 151.5 points just twice this season.

The average over/under for Southeast Missouri State's matchups this season is 140.7, 10.8 fewer points than this game's point total.

Southeast Missouri State has not covered the spread in a game yet this year in seven opportunities.

Southeast Missouri State has been posted as the underdog five times this season but has yet walk away from any of those games with an upset.

The Redhawks have been at least a +750 moneyline underdog two times this season, but was upset in each of those games.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies Southeast Missouri State has an 11.8% chance of walking away with the win.

Southeast Missouri State vs. Purdue Fort Wayne Over/Under Stats

Games Over 151.5 % of Games Over 151.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Purdue Fort Wayne 2 28.6% 86.6 153.6 66.5 140.2 146.4 Southeast Missouri State 2 28.6% 67.0 153.6 73.7 140.2 147.8

Additional Southeast Missouri State Insights & Trends

The Redhawks put up an average of 67.0 points per game, only 0.5 more points than the 66.5 the Mastodons allow.

When it scores more than 66.5 points, Southeast Missouri State is 0-3 against the spread and 3-2 overall.

Southeast Missouri State vs. Purdue Fort Wayne Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 15.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Purdue Fort Wayne 5-2-0 0-0 4-3-0 Southeast Missouri State 0-7-0 0-2 2-5-0

Southeast Missouri State vs. Purdue Fort Wayne Home/Away Splits

Purdue Fort Wayne Southeast Missouri State 4-0 Home Record 3-1 3-1 Away Record 0-4 1-1-0 Home ATS Record 0-2-0 3-1-0 Away ATS Record 0-4-0 96.5 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 76.5 77.5 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 55.8 2-0-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 0-2-0 2-2-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 1-3-0

