Southeast Missouri State vs. Purdue Fort Wayne December 9 Tickets & Start Time
The Purdue Fort Wayne Mastodons (6-1) will meet the Southeast Missouri State Redhawks (1-4) at 7:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 9, 2023. This matchup is available on ESPN+.
If you're looking to attend this matchup in person, head to Ticketmaster to buy your tickets!
Southeast Missouri State vs. Purdue Fort Wayne Game Information
- Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
- Game Day: Saturday, December 9
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+!
Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Buy Tickets for Other Southeast Missouri State Games
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Southeast Missouri State Players to Watch
- Rasheed Bello: 15.9 PTS, 3.4 REB, 4.3 AST, 1.9 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Anthony Roberts: 13.7 PTS, 5.7 REB, 0.6 AST, 2.1 STL, 1.3 BLK
- Quinton Morton-Robertson: 13.7 PTS, 2.4 REB, 3.1 AST, 2.1 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Jalen Jackson: 13.3 PTS, 4.1 REB, 2.1 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Eric Mulder: 6.7 PTS, 5.9 REB, 0.1 AST, 1.6 STL, 1.0 BLK
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
Purdue Fort Wayne Players to Watch
- Bello: 15.9 PTS, 3.4 REB, 4.3 AST, 1.9 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Roberts: 13.7 PTS, 5.7 REB, 0.6 AST, 2.1 STL, 1.3 BLK
- Morton-Robertson: 13.7 PTS, 2.4 REB, 3.1 AST, 2.1 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Jackson: 13.3 PTS, 4.1 REB, 2.1 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Mulder: 6.7 PTS, 5.9 REB, 0.1 AST, 1.6 STL, 1.0 BLK
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Southeast Missouri State vs. Purdue Fort Wayne Stat Comparison
|Purdue Fort Wayne Rank
|Purdue Fort Wayne AVG
|Southeast Missouri State AVG
|Southeast Missouri State Rank
|12th
|89.0
|Points Scored
|64.8
|330th
|86th
|65.7
|Points Allowed
|83.2
|345th
|254th
|31.7
|Rebounds
|31.8
|246th
|296th
|7.3
|Off. Rebounds
|9.0
|197th
|40th
|9.6
|3pt Made
|7.6
|172nd
|143rd
|14.0
|Assists
|13.4
|177th
|38th
|9.4
|Turnovers
|15.2
|342nd
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.