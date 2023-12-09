How to Watch Southeast Missouri State vs. Purdue Fort Wayne on TV or Live Stream - December 9
Published: Dec. 9, 2023 at 12:24 PM CST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
The Purdue Fort Wayne Mastodons (9-1) aim to continue a four-game winning streak when they host the Southeast Missouri State Redhawks (3-6) at 7:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 9, 2023 at Allen County War Memorial Coliseum. The contest airs on ESPN+.
Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Southeast Missouri State vs. Purdue Fort Wayne Game Info
- When: Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Allen County War Memorial Coliseum in Fort Wayne, Indiana
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!
How to Watch Other OVC Games
- Southern Indiana vs Indiana State (2:00 PM ET | December 9)
- UMKC vs Lindenwood (4:30 PM ET | December 9)
Southeast Missouri State Stats Insights
- The Redhawks have shot at a 39.3% clip from the field this season, 2.9 percentage points less than the 42.2% shooting opponents of the Mastodons have averaged.
- This season, Southeast Missouri State has a 2-2 record in games the team collectively shoots higher than 42.2% from the field.
- The Redhawks are the 266th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Mastodons sit at 318th.
- The Redhawks put up an average of 67 points per game, only 0.5 more points than the 66.5 the Mastodons give up to opponents.
- Southeast Missouri State has put together a 3-2 record in games it scores more than 66.5 points.
Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!
Southeast Missouri State Home & Away Comparison
- Southeast Missouri State averages 76.5 points per game at home, and 55.8 away.
- The Redhawks are allowing fewer points at home (61.3 per game) than on the road (81.3).
- Southeast Missouri State sinks more 3-pointers at home (7.8 per game) than on the road (6). But it has a lower 3-point percentage at home (27.7%) than on the road (28.2%).
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Southeast Missouri State Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/30/2023
|@ UMKC
|L 74-44
|Swinney Recreation Center
|12/3/2023
|Missouri Baptist
|W 84-56
|Show Me Center
|12/6/2023
|Harris-Stowe
|W 95-45
|Show Me Center
|12/9/2023
|@ Purdue Fort Wayne
|-
|Allen County War Memorial Coliseum
|12/17/2023
|Lindsey Wilson
|-
|Show Me Center
|12/21/2023
|@ Illinois State
|-
|Redbird Arena
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.