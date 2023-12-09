The Purdue Fort Wayne Mastodons (9-1) aim to continue a four-game winning streak when they host the Southeast Missouri State Redhawks (3-6) at 7:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 9, 2023 at Allen County War Memorial Coliseum. The contest airs on ESPN+.

Southeast Missouri State vs. Purdue Fort Wayne Game Info

  • When: Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
  • Where: Allen County War Memorial Coliseum in Fort Wayne, Indiana
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

How to Watch Other OVC Games

Southeast Missouri State Stats Insights

  • The Redhawks have shot at a 39.3% clip from the field this season, 2.9 percentage points less than the 42.2% shooting opponents of the Mastodons have averaged.
  • This season, Southeast Missouri State has a 2-2 record in games the team collectively shoots higher than 42.2% from the field.
  • The Redhawks are the 266th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Mastodons sit at 318th.
  • The Redhawks put up an average of 67 points per game, only 0.5 more points than the 66.5 the Mastodons give up to opponents.
  • Southeast Missouri State has put together a 3-2 record in games it scores more than 66.5 points.

Southeast Missouri State Home & Away Comparison

  • Southeast Missouri State averages 76.5 points per game at home, and 55.8 away.
  • The Redhawks are allowing fewer points at home (61.3 per game) than on the road (81.3).
  • Southeast Missouri State sinks more 3-pointers at home (7.8 per game) than on the road (6). But it has a lower 3-point percentage at home (27.7%) than on the road (28.2%).

Southeast Missouri State Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/30/2023 @ UMKC L 74-44 Swinney Recreation Center
12/3/2023 Missouri Baptist W 84-56 Show Me Center
12/6/2023 Harris-Stowe W 95-45 Show Me Center
12/9/2023 @ Purdue Fort Wayne - Allen County War Memorial Coliseum
12/17/2023 Lindsey Wilson - Show Me Center
12/21/2023 @ Illinois State - Redbird Arena

