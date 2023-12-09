The Purdue Fort Wayne Mastodons (9-1) aim to continue a four-game winning streak when they host the Southeast Missouri State Redhawks (3-6) at 7:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 9, 2023 at Allen County War Memorial Coliseum. The contest airs on ESPN+.

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Southeast Missouri State vs. Purdue Fort Wayne Game Info

When: Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Allen County War Memorial Coliseum in Fort Wayne, Indiana

Allen County War Memorial Coliseum in Fort Wayne, Indiana TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

How to Watch Other OVC Games

Southeast Missouri State Stats Insights

The Redhawks have shot at a 39.3% clip from the field this season, 2.9 percentage points less than the 42.2% shooting opponents of the Mastodons have averaged.

This season, Southeast Missouri State has a 2-2 record in games the team collectively shoots higher than 42.2% from the field.

The Redhawks are the 266th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Mastodons sit at 318th.

The Redhawks put up an average of 67 points per game, only 0.5 more points than the 66.5 the Mastodons give up to opponents.

Southeast Missouri State has put together a 3-2 record in games it scores more than 66.5 points.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Southeast Missouri State Home & Away Comparison

Southeast Missouri State averages 76.5 points per game at home, and 55.8 away.

The Redhawks are allowing fewer points at home (61.3 per game) than on the road (81.3).

Southeast Missouri State sinks more 3-pointers at home (7.8 per game) than on the road (6). But it has a lower 3-point percentage at home (27.7%) than on the road (28.2%).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Southeast Missouri State Upcoming Schedule