The Northern Kentucky Norse (5-4) host the Akron Zips (5-3) after winning four home games in a row. The Zips are favored by 3.5 points in the contest, which tips at 7:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 9, 2023. The matchup has a point total of 137.5.

Northern Kentucky vs. Akron Odds & Info

Date: Saturday, December 9, 2023

Saturday, December 9, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Highland Heights, Kentucky

Highland Heights, Kentucky Venue: Truist Arena

Favorite Spread Over/Under Akron -3.5 137.5

Norse Betting Records & Stats

Northern Kentucky and its opponents have combined to score more than 137.5 points in three of seven games this season.

Northern Kentucky's contests this season have a 140.2-point average over/under, 2.7 more points than this game's total.

So far this season, Northern Kentucky has compiled a 4-3-0 record against the spread.

Northern Kentucky has been posted as the underdog four times this season but has yet walk away from any of those games with an upset.

This season, the Norse have been at least a +145 underdog on the moneyline three times, losing each of those contests.

Northern Kentucky has an implied victory probability of 40.8% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.

Northern Kentucky vs. Akron Over/Under Stats

Games Over 137.5 % of Games Over 137.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Akron 4 66.7% 75.3 146.6 65.5 134.4 140.2 Northern Kentucky 3 42.9% 71.3 146.6 68.9 134.4 137.1

Additional Northern Kentucky Insights & Trends

The Norse's 71.3 points per game are 5.8 more points than the 65.5 the Zips give up to opponents.

Northern Kentucky has put together a 4-1 ATS record and a 5-2 overall record in games it scores more than 65.5 points.

Northern Kentucky vs. Akron Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 3.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Akron 4-2-0 1-1 3-3-0 Northern Kentucky 4-3-0 1-2 4-3-0

Northern Kentucky vs. Akron Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Akron Northern Kentucky 15-1 Home Record 14-3 5-6 Away Record 6-6 6-6-0 Home ATS Record 7-7-0 3-7-0 Away ATS Record 6-4-0 79.9 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 72.7 69.8 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 63.3 9-3-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 7-7-0 3-7-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 3-7-0

