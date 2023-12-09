The Akron Zips (4-2) play the Northern Kentucky Norse (3-3) on Saturday, December 9, 2023 at Truist Arena. The game will start at 7:00 PM ET and be available via ESPN+.

Northern Kentucky vs. Akron Game Information

Northern Kentucky Players to Watch

Sam Vinson: 16.5 PTS, 5.3 REB, 2.7 AST, 2 STL, 0.3 BLK

16.5 PTS, 5.3 REB, 2.7 AST, 2 STL, 0.3 BLK Marques Warrick: 16.5 PTS, 2 REB, 2.2 AST, 1.2 STL, 0 BLK

16.5 PTS, 2 REB, 2.2 AST, 1.2 STL, 0 BLK Keeyan Itejere: 8.8 PTS, 4.5 REB, 0.8 AST, 1 STL, 2.8 BLK

8.8 PTS, 4.5 REB, 0.8 AST, 1 STL, 2.8 BLK Michael Bradley: 8.8 PTS, 2.5 REB, 4.8 AST, 1.8 STL, 0 BLK

8.8 PTS, 2.5 REB, 4.8 AST, 1.8 STL, 0 BLK Trey Robinson: 5.3 PTS, 5.2 REB, 2 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.2 BLK

Akron Players to Watch

Northern Kentucky vs. Akron Stat Comparison

Northern Kentucky Rank Northern Kentucky AVG Akron AVG Akron Rank 225th 72.5 Points Scored 77.5 143rd 246th 74 Points Allowed 66.7 107th 325th 28.8 Rebounds 31.8 246th 212th 8.8 Off. Rebounds 8.5 233rd 310th 5.5 3pt Made 10 25th 102nd 14.7 Assists 14.3 124th 157th 11.5 Turnovers 12.5 214th

