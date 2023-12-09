Northern Kentucky vs. Akron: Sportsbook promo codes, odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - December 9
The Northern Kentucky Norse (5-4) will welcome in the Akron Zips (5-3) after winning four home games in a row. It begins at 7:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 9, 2023.
Northern Kentucky vs. Akron Game Info
- When: Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Truist Arena in Highland Heights, Kentucky
- How to Watch on TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Northern Kentucky vs. Akron Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted on different sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Akron Moneyline
|Northern Kentucky Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Akron (-2.5)
|135.5
|-140
|+115
|FanDuel
|Akron (-3.5)
|135.5
|-148
|+120
Northern Kentucky vs. Akron Betting Trends
- Northern Kentucky is 4-3-0 ATS this season.
- The Norse have covered the spread once when an underdog by 2.5 points or more this year (in four opportunities).
- Akron has put together a 4-2-0 record against the spread this season.
- A total of three out of the Zips' six games this season have gone over the point total.
