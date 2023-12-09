The Northern Kentucky Norse (5-4) will welcome in the Akron Zips (5-3) after winning four home games in a row. It begins at 7:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 9, 2023.

In this article, you can check out odds and spreads for the Akron vs. Northern Kentucky matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Northern Kentucky vs. Akron Game Info

When: Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Truist Arena in Highland Heights, Kentucky

Truist Arena in Highland Heights, Kentucky How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Northern Kentucky vs. Akron Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted on different sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Akron Moneyline Northern Kentucky Moneyline BetMGM Akron (-2.5) 135.5 -140 +115 Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel Akron (-3.5) 135.5 -148 +120 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Northern Kentucky vs. Akron Betting Trends

Northern Kentucky is 4-3-0 ATS this season.

The Norse have covered the spread once when an underdog by 2.5 points or more this year (in four opportunities).

Akron has put together a 4-2-0 record against the spread this season.

A total of three out of the Zips' six games this season have gone over the point total.

