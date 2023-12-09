The Murray State Racers (3-4) square off against the Austin Peay Governors (4-6) as just 2.5-point favorites on Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 7:15 PM ET on ESPN+. The matchup's over/under is set at 138.5.

Murray State vs. Austin Peay Odds & Info

Date: Saturday, December 9, 2023

Saturday, December 9, 2023 Time: 7:15 PM ET

7:15 PM ET TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Clarksville, Tennessee

Clarksville, Tennessee Venue: F&M Bank Arena

Favorite Spread Over/Under Murray State -2.5 138.5

Murray State Betting Records & Stats

Murray State's six games this season have gone over this contest's total of 138.5 points five times.

Murray State's outings this year have an average point total of 150.4, 11.9 more points than this game's over/under.

The Racers are 2-4-0 against the spread this season.

Murray State has split the two games it has played as a favorite this season.

The Racers have played as a favorite of -155 or more once this season and won that game.

The moneyline for this contest implies a 60.8% chance of a victory for Murray State.

Murray State vs. Austin Peay Over/Under Stats

Games Over 138.5 % of Games Over 138.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Murray State 5 83.3% 77 145.1 73.4 138.5 142.8 Austin Peay 1 14.3% 68.1 145.1 65.1 138.5 134.9

Additional Murray State Insights & Trends

The Racers record 11.9 more points per game (77) than the Governors allow (65.1).

Murray State has a 2-3 record against the spread and a 3-3 record overall when scoring more than 65.1 points.

Murray State vs. Austin Peay Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 2.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Murray State 2-4-0 0-1 5-1-0 Austin Peay 3-4-0 2-3 2-5-0

Murray State vs. Austin Peay Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Murray State Austin Peay 11-2 Home Record 7-8 3-11 Away Record 1-13 5-5-0 Home ATS Record 7-5-0 4-9-0 Away ATS Record 3-9-0 73.6 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 71.7 65.9 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 60.9 6-4-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 5-7-0 10-3-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 6-6-0

