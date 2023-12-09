The Austin Peay Governors (3-3) meet the Murray State Racers (2-3) at 7:15 PM ET on Saturday, December 9, 2023. This contest is available on ESPN+.

Murray State vs. Austin Peay Game Information

Murray State Players to Watch

Demarcus Sharp: 18.5 PTS, 8.7 REB, 5.3 AST, 2.8 STL, 0.8 BLK

18.5 PTS, 8.7 REB, 5.3 AST, 2.8 STL, 0.8 BLK Ja'Monta Black: 11.8 PTS, 4.3 REB, 0.7 AST, 1 STL, 0.3 BLK

11.8 PTS, 4.3 REB, 0.7 AST, 1 STL, 0.3 BLK Dez White: 11.7 PTS, 2.8 REB, 1.5 AST, 1.2 STL, 0 BLK

11.7 PTS, 2.8 REB, 1.5 AST, 1.2 STL, 0 BLK Sai Witt: 7.8 PTS, 4.7 REB, 0.2 AST, 0.2 STL, 0.8 BLK

7.8 PTS, 4.7 REB, 0.2 AST, 0.2 STL, 0.8 BLK Dezi Jones: 7.3 PTS, 2.2 REB, 1.5 AST, 1.8 STL, 0 BLK

Austin Peay Players to Watch

Murray State vs. Austin Peay Stat Comparison

Austin Peay Rank Austin Peay AVG Murray State AVG Murray State Rank 287th 68.3 Points Scored 77.6 142nd 104th 66.5 Points Allowed 73.2 227th 185th 33.3 Rebounds 35.6 100th 85th 10.7 Off. Rebounds 10 127th 163rd 7.7 3pt Made 7.2 197th 325th 10.3 Assists 13.4 177th 57th 10 Turnovers 10.2 65th

