How to Watch Murray State vs. Austin Peay on TV or Live Stream - December 9
Published: Dec. 9, 2023 at 12:25 PM CST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
The Murray State Racers (3-4) face the Austin Peay Governors (4-6) at 7:15 PM ET on Saturday, December 9, 2023. The matchup airs on ESPN+.
Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Murray State vs. Austin Peay Game Info
- When: Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 7:15 PM ET
- Where: F&M Bank Arena in Clarksville, Tennessee
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!
How to Watch Other MVC Games
- Northern Iowa vs Toledo (2:00 PM ET | December 9)
- Southern Indiana vs Indiana State (2:00 PM ET | December 9)
Murray State Stats Insights
- The Racers are shooting 46.2% from the field this season, 3.3 percentage points higher than the 42.9% the Governors allow to opponents.
- In games Murray State shoots better than 42.9% from the field, it is 3-2 overall.
- The Racers are the 197th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Governors sit at 253rd.
- The 77 points per game the Racers put up are 11.9 more points than the Governors allow (65.1).
- Murray State is 3-3 when scoring more than 65.1 points.
Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!
Murray State Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- Murray State averaged 73.6 points per game at home last year, compared to 65.9 points per game in road games, a difference of 7.7 points per contest.
- The Racers gave up 67.8 points per game last year in home games, which was 10 fewer points than they allowed when playing on the road (77.8).
- When it comes to three-point shooting, Murray State fared worse in home games last year, making 5.8 treys per game with a 33.9% three-point percentage, compared to 6.4 per game with a 34.1% percentage on the road.
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Murray State Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/22/2023
|Appalachian State
|L 67-57
|Suncoast Credit Union Arena
|11/29/2023
|Bradley
|W 79-72
|CFSB Center
|12/3/2023
|@ Illinois State
|L 76-72
|Redbird Arena
|12/9/2023
|@ Austin Peay
|-
|F&M Bank Arena
|12/13/2023
|@ Mississippi State
|-
|Humphrey Coliseum
|12/16/2023
|SE Louisiana
|-
|CFSB Center
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.