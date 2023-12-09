The DePaul Blue Demons (1-7) will look to halt a five-game losing streak when hosting the Louisville Cardinals (4-4) on Saturday, December 9, 2023 at Wintrust Arena. This game is at 2:00 PM ET on Fox Sports 1.

Louisville vs. DePaul Game Info

When: Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Wintrust Arena in Chicago, Illinois TV: FOX Sports Networks

Louisville Stats Insights

The Cardinals' 41.9% shooting percentage from the field this season is 5.6 percentage points lower than the Blue Demons have given up to their opponents (47.5%).

The Cardinals are the 82nd-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Blue Demons sit at 351st.

The Cardinals put up only 4.5 fewer points per game (75.4) than the Blue Demons give up (79.9).

Louisville is 2-1 when it scores more than 79.9 points.

Louisville Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

At home, Louisville scored 66.0 points per game last season. Away, it averaged 64.4.

In 2022-23, the Cardinals gave up 9.2 fewer points per game at home (71.9) than on the road (81.1).

Louisville made fewer 3-pointers at home (6.5 per game) than on the road (6.9) last season. It also had a lower 3-point percentage at home (31.7%) than on the road (37.3%).

