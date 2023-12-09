The DePaul Blue Demons (1-7) will look to halt a five-game losing streak when hosting the Louisville Cardinals (4-4) on Saturday, December 9, 2023 at Wintrust Arena. This game is at 2:00 PM ET on Fox Sports 1.

Louisville vs. DePaul Game Info

  • When: Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
  • Where: Wintrust Arena in Chicago, Illinois
  • TV: FOX Sports Networks
How to Watch Other ACC Games

Louisville Stats Insights

  • The Cardinals' 41.9% shooting percentage from the field this season is 5.6 percentage points lower than the Blue Demons have given up to their opponents (47.5%).
  • The Cardinals are the 82nd-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Blue Demons sit at 351st.
  • The Cardinals put up only 4.5 fewer points per game (75.4) than the Blue Demons give up (79.9).
  • Louisville is 2-1 when it scores more than 79.9 points.

Louisville Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • At home, Louisville scored 66.0 points per game last season. Away, it averaged 64.4.
  • In 2022-23, the Cardinals gave up 9.2 fewer points per game at home (71.9) than on the road (81.1).
  • Louisville made fewer 3-pointers at home (6.5 per game) than on the road (6.9) last season. It also had a lower 3-point percentage at home (31.7%) than on the road (37.3%).

Louisville Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/26/2023 New Mexico State W 90-84 KFC Yum! Center
11/29/2023 Bellarmine W 73-68 KFC Yum! Center
12/3/2023 @ Virginia Tech L 75-68 Cassell Coliseum
12/9/2023 @ DePaul - Wintrust Arena
12/13/2023 Arkansas State - KFC Yum! Center
12/17/2023 Pepperdine - KFC Yum! Center

