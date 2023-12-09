Kentucky vs. Pennsylvania December 9 Tickets & Start Time
The Kentucky Wildcats (5-1) will play the Pennsylvania Quakers (4-2) on Saturday, December 9, 2023 at Wells Fargo Center. The game is scheduled to start at 12:00 PM ET and air on ESPN2.
Kentucky vs. Pennsylvania Game Information
- Game Day: Saturday, December 9
- Game Time: 12:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN2
Kentucky Players to Watch
- Tyler Perkins: 15.0 PTS, 7.0 REB, 2.7 AST, 2.2 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Clark Slajchert: 18.7 PTS, 2.7 REB, 3.3 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Nick Spinoso: 7.0 PTS, 7.7 REB, 2.7 AST, 0.3 STL, 1.7 BLK
- Eddie Holland III: 7.5 PTS, 3.7 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.5 BLK
- George Smith: 4.7 PTS, 3.8 REB, 1.7 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.3 BLK
Pennsylvania Players to Watch
Kentucky vs. Pennsylvania Stat Comparison
|Pennsylvania Rank
|Pennsylvania AVG
|Kentucky AVG
|Kentucky Rank
|118th
|78.8
|Points Scored
|94.3
|4th
|140th
|69.0
|Points Allowed
|72.2
|206th
|36th
|38.7
|Rebounds
|35.7
|101st
|37th
|12.0
|Off. Rebounds
|7.8
|279th
|79th
|8.7
|3pt Made
|12.3
|2nd
|70th
|16.0
|Assists
|20.0
|8th
|331st
|14.8
|Turnovers
|8.2
|9th
