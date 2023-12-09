The No. 16 Kentucky Wildcats (6-2) play the Pennsylvania Quakers (6-4) at 12:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 9, 2023. The matchup airs on ESPN2.

Kentucky vs. Pennsylvania Game Info

  • When: Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET
  • Where: Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
  • TV: ESPN
How to Watch Other SEC Games

Kentucky Stats Insights

  • This season, the Wildcats have a 50.6% shooting percentage from the field, which is 7.2% higher than the 43.4% of shots the Quakers' opponents have knocked down.
  • Kentucky has a 6-0 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 43.4% from the field.
  • The Quakers are the 66th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, while the Wildcats sit at 152nd.
  • The 91.8 points per game the Wildcats put up are 20.9 more points than the Quakers allow (70.9).
  • Kentucky has a 6-2 record when scoring more than 70.9 points.

Kentucky Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • Kentucky scored 78.4 points per game in home games last year. In road games, it averaged 71.4 points per contest.
  • The Wildcats gave up 64.1 points per game at home last season, compared to 70.9 when playing on the road.
  • Kentucky sunk 6.6 three-pointers per game with a 38.1% shooting percentage from beyond the arc at home, which was 0.9 more threes and 5% points better than it averaged away from home (5.7 threes per game, 33.1% three-point percentage).

Kentucky Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/24/2023 Marshall W 118-82 Rupp Arena
11/28/2023 Miami (FL) W 95-73 Rupp Arena
12/2/2023 UNC Wilmington L 80-73 Rupp Arena
12/9/2023 Pennsylvania - Wells Fargo Center
12/16/2023 North Carolina - State Farm Arena
12/21/2023 @ Louisville - KFC Yum! Center

