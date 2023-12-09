The No. 16 Kentucky Wildcats (6-2) play the Pennsylvania Quakers (6-4) at 12:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 9, 2023. The matchup airs on ESPN2.

Kentucky vs. Pennsylvania Game Info

When: Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET

Where: Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

TV: ESPN

How to Watch Other SEC Games

Kentucky Stats Insights

This season, the Wildcats have a 50.6% shooting percentage from the field, which is 7.2% higher than the 43.4% of shots the Quakers' opponents have knocked down.

Kentucky has a 6-0 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 43.4% from the field.

The Quakers are the 66th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, while the Wildcats sit at 152nd.

The 91.8 points per game the Wildcats put up are 20.9 more points than the Quakers allow (70.9).

Kentucky has a 6-2 record when scoring more than 70.9 points.

Kentucky Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Kentucky scored 78.4 points per game in home games last year. In road games, it averaged 71.4 points per contest.

The Wildcats gave up 64.1 points per game at home last season, compared to 70.9 when playing on the road.

Kentucky sunk 6.6 three-pointers per game with a 38.1% shooting percentage from beyond the arc at home, which was 0.9 more threes and 5% points better than it averaged away from home (5.7 threes per game, 33.1% three-point percentage).

Kentucky Upcoming Schedule