Saturday's game at Wells Fargo Center has the No. 16 Kentucky Wildcats (6-2) squaring off against the Pennsylvania Quakers (6-4) at 12:00 PM ET (on December 9). Our computer prediction projects a one-sided 84-74 win, heavily favoring Kentucky.

The game has no line set.

Kentucky vs. Pennsylvania Game Info & Odds

Date: Saturday, December 9, 2023

Time: 12:00 PM ET

TV: ESPN2

Where: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Venue: Wells Fargo Center

Kentucky vs. Pennsylvania Score Prediction

Prediction: Kentucky 84, Pennsylvania 74

Spread & Total Prediction for Kentucky vs. Pennsylvania

Computer Predicted Spread: Kentucky (-10.4)

Kentucky (-10.4) Computer Predicted Total: 158.3

Pennsylvania's record against the spread this season is 2-4-0, while Kentucky's is 4-4-0. A total of four out of the Quakers' games this season have gone over the point total, and six of the Wildcats' games have gone over.

Kentucky Performance Insights

The Wildcats are outscoring opponents by 18.5 points per game, with a +148 scoring differential overall. They put up 91.8 points per game (fifth in college basketball) and allow 73.3 per contest (232nd in college basketball).

Kentucky is 111th in the country at 34.9 rebounds per game. That's 1.4 more than the 33.5 its opponents average.

Kentucky connects on 11.0 three-pointers per game (seventh-most in college basketball), 2.0 more than its opponents. It shoots 41.5% from beyond the arc (fifth-best in college basketball), and its opponents are shooting 32.7%.

Kentucky has committed 5.7 fewer turnovers than its opponents, averaging 8.6 (13th in college basketball) while forcing 14.3 (65th in college basketball).

