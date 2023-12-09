The St. Louis Blues, Justin Faulk among them, meet the Chicago Blackhawks on Saturday at 8:00 PM ET, at United Center. Considering a bet on Faulk? We have numbers and figures to assist you.

Justin Faulk vs. Blackhawks Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: NBCS-CHI, BSMW, and ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +110)

0.5 points (Over odds: +110) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +140)

Faulk Season Stats Insights

Faulk has averaged 22:27 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus of +3).

Faulk has yet to score a goal through 26 games this year.

Faulk has recorded a point in a game 11 times this year out of 26 games played, including multiple points on one occasion.

Faulk has an assist in 11 of 26 games this season, with multiple assists in one of them.

The implied probability is 47.6% that Faulk hits the over on his points prop total based on the odds.

There is a 41.7% chance of Faulk having more than 0.5 assists, based on the moneyline odds.

Faulk Stats vs. the Blackhawks

The Blackhawks are 24th in goals allowed, giving up 88 total goals (3.5 per game) in the league.

The team's goal differential (-28) ranks 31st in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Chicago 26 Games 5 12 Points 4 0 Goals 0 12 Assists 4

