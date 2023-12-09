Kentucky High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Green County Today - December 9
Published: Dec. 9, 2023 at 2:39 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
If you're looking for how to watch high school basketball in Green County, Kentucky today, we've got the information below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Green County, Kentucky High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Augusta High School at Green County High School
- Game Time: 2:30 PM ET on December 9
- Location: Greensburg, KY
- How to Stream: Watch Here
