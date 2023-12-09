Want to know how to watch high school basketball games in Bourbon County, Kentucky today? We have the information here.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Bourbon County, Kentucky High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Bourbon County High School at Boone County High School

  • Game Time: 2:30 PM ET on December 9
  • Location: Florence, KY
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.