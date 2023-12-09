The St. Louis Blues visit the Chicago Blackhawks at United Center on Saturday at 8:00 PM ET. Those looking to place a player prop wager can find odds for Robert Thomas, Connor Bedard and others in this matchup.

Blues vs. Blackhawks Game Info

When: Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: NBCS-CHI, BSMW, and ESPN+

NBCS-CHI, BSMW, and ESPN+ Where: United Center in Chicago, Illinois

United Center in Chicago, Illinois Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Blues vs. Blackhawks Additional Info

NHL Props Today: St. Louis Blues

Robert Thomas Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -208, Under Odds: +155)

0.5 (Over Odds: -208, Under Odds: +155) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -118, Under Odds: -111)

One of St. Louis' top offensive players this season is Thomas, who has scored 27 points in 26 games (10 goals and 17 assists).

Thomas Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Blue Jackets Dec. 8 2 0 2 5 vs. Golden Knights Dec. 6 0 1 1 0 at Golden Knights Dec. 4 0 1 1 1 at Coyotes Dec. 2 0 0 0 1 vs. Sabres Nov. 30 0 1 1 0

Pavel Buchnevich Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -167, Under Odds: +125)

0.5 (Over Odds: -167, Under Odds: +125) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +140, Under Odds: -189)

Pavel Buchnevich has accumulated 20 points (0.8 per game), scoring nine goals and adding 11 assists.

Buchnevich Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Blue Jackets Dec. 8 0 1 1 4 vs. Golden Knights Dec. 6 0 0 0 3 at Golden Knights Dec. 4 1 0 1 3 at Coyotes Dec. 2 0 0 0 0 vs. Sabres Nov. 30 0 2 2 0

Jordan Kyrou Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -161, Under Odds: +120)

0.5 (Over Odds: -161, Under Odds: +120) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +145, Under Odds: -189)

Jordan Kyrou's season total of 17 points has come from five goals and 12 assists.

Kyrou Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Blue Jackets Dec. 8 0 0 0 2 vs. Golden Knights Dec. 6 1 1 2 3 at Golden Knights Dec. 4 0 0 0 3 at Coyotes Dec. 2 0 0 0 5 vs. Sabres Nov. 30 0 2 2 1

NHL Props Today: Chicago Blackhawks

Connor Bedard Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -182, Under Odds: +135)

0.5 (Over Odds: -182, Under Odds: +135) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +130, Under Odds: -175)

Bedard has recorded 11 goals and 10 assists in 25 games for Chicago, good for 21 points.

Bedard Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Ducks Dec. 7 0 1 1 3 vs. Predators Dec. 5 0 0 0 3 at Wild Dec. 3 0 1 1 3 at Jets Dec. 2 1 0 1 3 at Red Wings Nov. 30 0 1 1 7

