Two streaking squads meet when the No. 1 Arizona Wildcats (7-0) host the No. 23 Wisconsin Badgers (7-2) on Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 3:15 PM ET. The Wildcats are putting their seven-game winning streak on the line versus the Badgers, victors in six in a row.

Arizona vs. Wisconsin Game Info

When: Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 3:15 PM ET

McKale Center in Tucson, Arizona TV: ESPN

Arizona Stats Insights

The Wildcats make 50.6% of their shots from the field this season, which is 6.3 percentage points higher than the Badgers have allowed to their opponents (44.3%).

In games Arizona shoots higher than 44.3% from the field, it is 7-0 overall.

The Wildcats are the top rebounding team in the country, the Badgers sit at 272nd.

The 93.4 points per game the Wildcats score are 30.3 more points than the Badgers allow (63.1).

Arizona has a 7-0 record when putting up more than 63.1 points.

Wisconsin Stats Insights

The Badgers' 45.8% shooting percentage from the field this season is 7.3 percentage points higher than the Wildcats have given up to their opponents (38.5%).

Wisconsin has put together a 7-1 straight-up record in games it shoots above 38.5% from the field.

The Wildcats are the rebounding team in the country, the Badgers rank 76th.

The Badgers put up an average of 73.6 points per game, 11.0 more points than the 62.6 the Wildcats give up.

Wisconsin has a 7-2 record when giving up fewer than 93.4 points.

Arizona Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Arizona put up 85.2 points per game when playing at home last season. In road games, it averaged 77.1 points per contest.

In 2022-23, the Wildcats gave up 68.6 points per game in home games. Away from home, they allowed 74.5.

In terms of total threes made, Arizona fared worse in home games last year, averaging 8.5 threes per game, compared to 9 in away games. Meanwhile, it produced a 38.2% three-point percentage in home games and a 35.9% clip in road games.

Wisconsin Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Wisconsin put up fewer points at home (66.5 per game) than away (67.3) last season.

At home, the Badgers gave up 60.7 points per game, 10.3 fewer points than they allowed on the road (71).

Beyond the arc, Wisconsin drained fewer 3-pointers away (7.7 per game) than at home (8.5) last season, and put up a lower percentage away (32.6%) than at home (37.4%) as well.

Arizona Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena 11/19/2023 UT Arlington W 101-56 McKale Center 11/23/2023 Michigan State W 74-68 Acrisure Arena 12/2/2023 Colgate W 82-55 McKale Center 12/9/2023 Wisconsin - McKale Center 12/16/2023 Purdue - Gainbridge Fieldhouse 12/20/2023 Alabama - Footprint Center

Wisconsin Upcoming Schedule