For those looking to place a bet on the upcoming matchup between the St. Louis Blues and the Columbus Blue Jackets on Friday at 7:00 PM ET, is Sammy Blais a player who is a good bet to find the back of the net? We analyze all the numbers in the piece below.

Will Sammy Blais score a goal against the Blue Jackets?

Odds to score a goal this game: +700 (Bet $10 to win $70.00 if he scores a goal)

Blais stats and insights

Blais has scored in one of 24 games this season, and it was just a single goal.

This is his first matchup of the season against the Blue Jackets.

Blais has no points on the power play.

Blais' shooting percentage is 5.6%, and he averages 0.7 shots per game.

Blue Jackets defensive stats

The Blue Jackets are 30th in goals allowed, conceding 98 total goals (3.5 per game) in the league.

So far this season, the Blue Jackets have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 14.8 hits and 18.6 blocked shots per game.

Blais recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/6/2023 Golden Knights 0 0 0 7:30 Home L 6-3 12/4/2023 Golden Knights 0 0 0 8:17 Away W 2-1 OT 12/2/2023 Coyotes 0 0 0 8:39 Away L 4-1 11/30/2023 Sabres 0 0 0 6:38 Home W 6-4 11/28/2023 Wild 1 0 1 7:30 Away L 3-1 11/26/2023 Blackhawks 0 0 0 12:40 Away W 4-2 11/24/2023 Predators 0 0 0 8:15 Home L 8-3 11/22/2023 Coyotes 0 0 0 7:13 Away W 6-5 11/18/2023 Kings 1 0 1 10:11 Away L 5-1 11/16/2023 Sharks 0 0 0 11:12 Away L 5-1

Blues vs. Blue Jackets game info

Game Day: Friday, December 8, 2023

Friday, December 8, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSOH, BSMW, and ESPN+

BSOH, BSMW, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

