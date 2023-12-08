The St. Louis Blues, Robert Thomas included, will play the Columbus Blue Jackets on Friday, December 8, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET. There are prop bets for Thomas available, and here are some stats to help you with your wagers.

Robert Thomas vs. Blue Jackets Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, December 8, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Friday, December 8, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSOH, BSMW, and ESPN+

BSOH, BSMW, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -189)

0.5 points (Over odds: -189) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: -111)

Thomas Season Stats Insights

In 25 games this season, Thomas has a plus-minus of +6, while averaging 20:23 on the ice per game.

In eight of 25 games this season, Thomas has scored a goal, but there are no multi-goal efforts on his ledger.

Thomas has a point in 18 of 25 games this year, with multiple points in five of them.

In 12 of 25 games this year, Thomas has registered an assist, and in three of those matches recorded two or more.

The implied probability that Thomas hits the over on his points over/under is 65.4%, based on the odds.

The implied probability of Thomas going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 52.6%.

Thomas Stats vs. the Blue Jackets

The Blue Jackets have conceded 98 goals in total (3.5 per game), which ranks 30th in the league in goals allowed.

The team's -18 goal differential ranks 27th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Columbus 25 Games 2 25 Points 3 8 Goals 0 17 Assists 3

