If you live in Perry County, Kentucky and try to stay on top of all the local high school basketball action, we've got you covered. Below, we provide all the info you need for how to watch the games today.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Perry County, Kentucky High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Leslie County High School at Cordia High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 8

7:30 PM ET on December 8 Location: Hazard, KY

Hazard, KY How to Stream: Watch Here

TBD at Perry County Central High School