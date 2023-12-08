The St. Louis Blues, with Kevin Hayes, will be on the ice Friday at 7:00 PM ET, and they'll be up against the Columbus Blue Jackets. Looking to bet on Hayes' props? Here is some information to help you.

Kevin Hayes vs. Blue Jackets Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, December 8, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Friday, December 8, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSOH, BSMW, and ESPN+

Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +125)

0.5 points (Over odds: +125) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +225)

Hayes Season Stats Insights

In 25 games this season, Hayes has a plus-minus of +4, while averaging 14:48 on the ice per game.

Hayes has scored a goal in five of 25 games this season, netting multiple goals in one of them.

Hayes has a point in nine of 25 games this year, with multiple points in two of them.

Hayes has an assist in six of 25 games this year, but has not recorded two or more in a game so far.

Hayes' odds on his points over/under carry an implied probability of 44.4% that he hits the over.

Given his moneyline odds, Hayes has an implied probability of 30.8% of going over his assist prop bet.

Hayes Stats vs. the Blue Jackets

On defense, the Blue Jackets are allowing 98 total goals (3.5 per game) which ranks 30th in the NHL.

The team's goal differential (-18) ranks 27th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Columbus 25 Games 4 12 Points 2 6 Goals 1 6 Assists 1

