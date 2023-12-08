Jordan Kyrou will be among those in action Friday when his St. Louis Blues face the Columbus Blue Jackets at Nationwide Arena. Thinking about a bet on Kyrou? We have numbers and figures to assist you.

Jordan Kyrou vs. Blue Jackets Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, December 8, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Friday, December 8, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSOH, BSMW, and ESPN+

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -133)

0.5 points (Over odds: -133) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +150)

Kyrou Season Stats Insights

In 25 games this season, Kyrou has averaged 18:03 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus of -6.

In four of 25 games this year, Kyrou has scored a goal, and he has one game with multiple goals.

Kyrou has a point in 12 of 25 games this year, with multiple points in four of them.

Kyrou has had an assist in a game 10 times this season over 25 games played, with multiple assists in two games.

Kyrou's implied probability to go over his point total is 57.1% based on the odds.

The implied probability of Kyrou going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 40%.

Kyrou Stats vs. the Blue Jackets

The Blue Jackets have given up 98 goals in total (3.5 per game), which ranks 30th in the NHL in goals allowed.

The team's goal differential (-18) ranks 27th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Columbus 25 Games 2 17 Points 3 5 Goals 3 12 Assists 0

