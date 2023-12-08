The Memphis Grizzlies, Jaylen Nowell included, take on the Minnesota Timberwolves on Friday at 8:00 PM ET.

In his most recent game, a 116-102 win against the Pistons, Nowell tallied 12 points and four assists.

We're going to look at Nowell's prop bets, using stats and trends to help you make good picks.

Jaylen Nowell Prop Bets vs. the Timberwolves

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Points 10.5 7.2 Rebounds -- 2.3 Assists -- 1.8 PRA -- 11.3 PR -- 9.5



Jaylen Nowell Insights vs. the Timberwolves

Nowell is responsible for taking 2.4% of his team's field goal attempts this season with 7.3 per game.

The Grizzlies rank 20th in possessions per game with 102.8. His opponents, the Timberwolves, have one of the slowest tempos with 101.3 possessions per contest.

Allowing 105.3 points per game, the Timberwolves are the best squad in the NBA defensively.

On the boards, the Timberwolves have given up 42.5 rebounds per contest, which puts them sixth in the league.

The Timberwolves give up 24.3 assists per contest, fourth-ranked in the NBA.

Jaylen Nowell vs. the Timberwolves

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 11/26/2023 13 4 5 3 0 0 0

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.