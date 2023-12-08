Grizzlies vs. Timberwolves Injury Report Today - December 8
The Memphis Grizzlies (6-14) have five players currently listed on the injury report as they ready to play the Minnesota Timberwolves (16-4) on Friday, December 8 at FedExForum, with tip-off at 8:00 PM ET.
The Grizzlies are coming off of a 116-102 win against the Pistons in their most recent outing on Wednesday. Desmond Bane's team-leading 49 points led the Grizzlies in the win.
Memphis Grizzlies Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|Brandon Clarke
|PF
|Out
|Achilles
|Luke Kennard
|SG
|Out
|Knee
|8.3
|2.9
|2
|Jake LaRavia
|PF
|Out
|Eye
|3.4
|1.6
|0.4
|Marcus Smart
|PG
|Out
|Ankle
|12.5
|2.5
|5
|Steven Adams
|C
|Out For Season
|Knee
Minnesota Timberwolves Injury Report Today
Timberwolves Injuries: Jordan McLaughlin: Out (Knee), Jaden McDaniels: Out (Ankle), Jaylen Clark: Out (Achilles)
Grizzlies vs. Timberwolves Game Info
- When: Friday, December 8, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: FedExForum in Memphis, Tennessee
- TV: BSSE and BSNX
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
