On Friday, December 8, 2023, the Memphis Grizzlies (3-13) square off against the Minnesota Timberwolves (13-4) at 8:00 PM ET .

Grizzlies vs. Timberwolves Game Information

Game Day: Friday, December 8

Friday, December 8 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV:

Grizzlies Players to Watch

Desmond Bane puts up 23.6 points, 5.0 assists and 4.4 boards per game.

Jaren Jackson Jr. puts up 19.4 points, 6.1 boards and 1.9 assists per contest, shooting 41.1% from the field and 29.6% from beyond the arc with 1.5 made 3-pointers per game.

Santi Aldama averages 14.6 points, 5.9 boards and 2.0 assists per contest. At the other end, he averages 0.5 steals and 0.6 blocks.

Ziaire Williams averages 8.7 points, 1.5 assists and 4.6 boards.

David Roddy posts 7.9 points, 3.8 rebounds and 1.0 assists per contest, shooting 43.0% from the floor.

Timberwolves Players to Watch

On a per-game basis, Anthony Edwards gives the Timberwolves 26.2 points, 5.9 rebounds and 5.0 assists. He also averages 1.3 steals and 0.5 blocked shots.

Karl-Anthony Towns is averaging 21.2 points, 9.0 rebounds and 2.9 assists per contest. He's sinking 49.8% of his shots from the field and 39.8% from beyond the arc, with 1.9 triples per game.

Rudy Gobert is putting up 12.4 points, 11.5 rebounds and 1.2 assists per contest. He is sinking 58.6% of his shots from the floor.

Mike Conley is averaging 10.3 points, 2.8 rebounds and 5.9 assists per game. He is sinking 44.9% of his shots from the floor and 44.0% from 3-point range, with 2.2 treys per game.

The Timberwolves are getting 12.4 points, 4.0 rebounds and 0.6 assists per game from Naz Reid this year.

Grizzlies vs. Timberwolves Stat Comparison

Grizzlies Timberwolves 105.6 Points Avg. 112.9 114.1 Points Allowed Avg. 106.2 42.2% Field Goal % 48.4% 32.7% Three Point % 37.1%

