Kentucky High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Campbell County Today - December 8
Published: Dec. 8, 2023 at 6:33 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Root for your favorite local high school basketball team in Campbell County, Kentucky today by tuning in and seeing every possession. Details on how to watch all of the high-school action can be located below.
Campbell County, Kentucky High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Bellevue High School at Villa Madonna Academy
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 8
- Location: Villa Hills, KY
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Beechwood High School at Bishop Brossart High School
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET on December 8
- Location: Alexandria, KY
- How to Stream: Watch Here
