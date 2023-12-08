Kentucky High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Calloway County Today - December 8
Published: Dec. 8, 2023 at 6:34 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
We have high school basketball action in Calloway County, Kentucky today, and the inside scoop on how to stream these matchups is available right here.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Calloway County, Kentucky High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Calloway County High School at Christ Presbyterian Academy
- Game Time: 6:30 PM CT on December 8
- Location: Nashville, TN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Ballard Memorial High School at Murray High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 8
- Location: Murray, KY
- How to Stream: Watch Here
