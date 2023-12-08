The St. Louis Blues, including Brayden Schenn, take the ice Friday versus the Columbus Blue Jackets at Nationwide Arena, with the puck dropping at 7:00 PM ET. If you'd like to wager on Schenn's prop bets, we've got plenty of information to help you.

Brayden Schenn vs. Blue Jackets Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, December 8, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Friday, December 8, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSOH, BSMW, and ESPN+

BSOH, BSMW, and ESPN+

Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +100)

0.5 points (Over odds: +100) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +175)

Schenn Season Stats Insights

In 25 games this season, Schenn has a plus-minus rating of -9, while averaging 17:20 on the ice per game.

In Schenn's 25 games played this season he's scored in five of them and netted multiple goals in two.

Schenn has a point in eight of 25 games this season, with multiple points in three of them.

Schenn has posted an assist in a game six times this year in 25 games played, including multiple assists once.

Schenn's odds on his points over/under carry an implied probability of 50% that he goes over.

Given his moneyline odds, Schenn has an implied probability of 36.4% of going over his assist prop bet.

Schenn Stats vs. the Blue Jackets

On the defensive side, the Blue Jackets are conceding 98 total goals (3.5 per game) which ranks 30th in the league.

The team's -18 goal differential ranks 27th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Columbus 25 Games 2 15 Points 4 8 Goals 0 7 Assists 4

