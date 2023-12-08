The St. Louis Blues (13-11-1) have -125 moneyline odds to win when they visit the Columbus Blue Jackets (8-15-5), who have +105 odds, on Friday, December 8 at 7:00 PM ET on BSOH, BSMW, and ESPN+.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Blues vs. Blue Jackets Game Info

When: Friday, December 8, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Friday, December 8, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSOH, BSMW, and ESPN+

BSOH, BSMW, and ESPN+ Where: Nationwide Arena in Columbus, Ohio

Nationwide Arena in Columbus, Ohio Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Blues vs. Blue Jackets Total and Moneyline

See the favorite, total and moneyline for this matchup listed at individual sportsbooks.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Blues vs. Blue Jackets Betting Trends

Columbus has played 19 games this season with over 6 goals.

In the seven times this season the Blues have been a moneyline favorite, they have gone 4-3 in those games.

The Blue Jackets have been an underdog in 24 games this season, with seven upset wins (29.2%).

St. Louis is 2-1 in games it has played with moneyline odds of -125 or shorter (66.7% win percentage).

Columbus has gone 7-15 when bookmakers have listed them as underdogs of +105 or longer on the moneyline.

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Blues Recent Betting Performance

Overall Record ATS Record O/U/P AVG Total AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed 5-5-0 5-5 4-6-0 6.3 3.00 3.70 Overall Record AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed Power Play Goals Power Play % 5-5-0 3.00 3.70 4 12.9% Overall Record ATS Record O/U/P AVG Total AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed 4-5-1 6-4 4-5-1 6.5 3.10 3.20 Overall Record AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed Power Play Goals Power Play % 4-5-1 3.10 3.20 5 20.0% Record as ML Favorite 2-1 Record as ML Underdog 2-4 Puck Line Covers 5 Puck Line Losses 5 Games Over Total 4 Games Under Total 6 Record as ML Favorite 1-1 Record as ML Underdog 3-5 Puck Line Covers 6 Puck Line Losses 4 Games Over Total 4 Games Under Total 5

Check out the latest props and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.