Eastern Kentucky vs. UNC Greensboro December 7 Tickets & Start Time
The UNC Greensboro Spartans (2-1) meet the Eastern Kentucky Colonels (2-2) at 7:00 PM ET on Thursday, December 7, 2023. This contest is available on ESPN+.
If you're looking to catch this game in person, head to Ticketmaster to purchase your tickets!
Eastern Kentucky vs. UNC Greensboro Game Information
- Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
- Game Day: Thursday, December 7
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+!
Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Buy Tickets for Other Eastern Kentucky Games
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Eastern Kentucky Top Players (2022-23)
- Devontae Blanton: 16.9 PTS, 6.1 REB, 2.8 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Isaiah Cozart: 9.9 PTS, 7.5 REB, 0.4 AST, 0.5 STL, 2.5 BLK
- Michael Moreno: 11.1 PTS, 6.5 REB, 1.9 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Tayshawn Comer: 8.0 PTS, 2.3 REB, 3.6 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Cooper Robb: 7.6 PTS, 4.0 REB, 1.4 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.1 BLK
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
UNC Greensboro Top Players (2022-23)
- Keyshaun Langley: 14.3 PTS, 3.0 REB, 2.4 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Keondre Kennedy: 13.7 PTS, 6.2 REB, 1.6 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.6 BLK
- Mohammed Abdulsalam: 7.2 PTS, 7.1 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.6 BLK
- Mikeal Brown-Jones: 10.1 PTS, 4.4 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Kobe Langley: 5.1 PTS, 2.6 REB, 3.5 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.0 BLK
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Eastern Kentucky vs. UNC Greensboro Stat Comparison (2022-23)
|UNC Greensboro Rank
|UNC Greensboro AVG
|Eastern Kentucky AVG
|Eastern Kentucky Rank
|166th
|72.1
|Points Scored
|78.6
|30th
|36th
|64.5
|Points Allowed
|73.5
|278th
|74th
|33.5
|Rebounds
|36.6
|7th
|162nd
|8.7
|Off. Rebounds
|11.9
|2nd
|112th
|7.9
|3pt Made
|8.6
|53rd
|75th
|14.5
|Assists
|14.9
|52nd
|122nd
|11.3
|Turnovers
|11.6
|152nd
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.