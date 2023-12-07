The UNC Greensboro Spartans (6-1) will try to extend a five-game winning streak when they host the Eastern Kentucky Colonels (3-3) at 7:00 PM ET on Thursday, December 7, 2023 at Greensboro Coliseum. The contest airs on ESPN+.

Eastern Kentucky vs. UNC Greensboro Game Info

When: Thursday, December 7, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Where: Greensboro Coliseum in Greensboro, North Carolina

Greensboro Coliseum in Greensboro, North Carolina TV: ESPN+

Eastern Kentucky Stats Insights

The Colonels are shooting 45.2% from the field, 5.8% higher than the 39.4% the Spartans' opponents have shot this season.

This season, Eastern Kentucky has a 3-1 record in games the team collectively shoots higher than 39.4% from the field.

The Spartans are the rebounding team in the nation, the Colonels rank third.

The Colonels average 19.2 more points per game (87.5) than the Spartans allow (68.3).

Eastern Kentucky has put together a 3-2 record in games it scores more than 68.3 points.

Eastern Kentucky Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

At home, Eastern Kentucky averaged 86.6 points per game last season. Away, it scored 68.7.

The Colonels gave up 69.1 points per game at home last season, and 74.9 away.

Beyond the arc, Eastern Kentucky knocked down fewer triples away (7.2 per game) than at home (10.3) last season, and put up a lower percentage away (31.5%) than at home (35.9%) as well.

Eastern Kentucky Upcoming Schedule