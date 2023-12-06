Wednesday's game between the Southern Illinois Salukis (3-4) and the SIU-Edwardsville Cougars (2-7) at Banterra Center should be a one-sided matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 79-68 and heavily favors Southern Illinois to secure the victory. Tipoff is at 12:00 PM ET on December 6.

In their most recent matchup on Saturday, the Salukis suffered a 73-55 loss to West Virginia.

Southern Illinois vs. SIU-Edwardsville Game Info

When: Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET

Where: Banterra Center in Carbondale, Illinois

How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Southern Illinois vs. SIU-Edwardsville Score Prediction

Prediction: Southern Illinois 79, SIU-Edwardsville 68

Other MVC Predictions

Southern Illinois Schedule Analysis

On November 23, the Salukis registered their signature win of the season, a 55-52 victory over the Charlotte 49ers, who are ranked outside the top 100 (No. 132) in our computer rankings.

Southern Illinois has two losses against Quadrant 2 opponents, tied for the 11th-most in the country.

The Salukis have tied for the 33rd-most Quadrant 3 victories in the nation (two).

Southern Illinois 2023-24 Best Wins

55-52 over Charlotte (No. 132) on November 23

66-55 over George Washington (No. 191) on November 24

85-70 at home over Southeast Missouri State (No. 323) on November 7

Southern Illinois Leaders

Laniah Randle: 17 PTS, 8.9 REB, 2.1 STL, 1.1 BLK, 51.6 FG%

17 PTS, 8.9 REB, 2.1 STL, 1.1 BLK, 51.6 FG% Quierra Love: 8.6 PTS, 3.1 STL, 40.8 FG%, 42.3 3PT% (11-for-26)

8.6 PTS, 3.1 STL, 40.8 FG%, 42.3 3PT% (11-for-26) Seairra Hughes: 12 PTS, 1.1 STL, 60.8 FG%

12 PTS, 1.1 STL, 60.8 FG% Shemera Williams: 19 PTS, 1.7 STL, 42.5 FG%, 38.9 3PT% (7-for-18)

19 PTS, 1.7 STL, 42.5 FG%, 38.9 3PT% (7-for-18) Se'Quoia Allmond: 3.6 PTS, 23.1 FG%, 20 3PT% (2-for-10)

Southern Illinois Performance Insights

The Salukis score 67.9 points per game (162nd in college basketball) and allow 68.4 (257th in college basketball) for a -4 scoring differential overall.

