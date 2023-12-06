Southeast Missouri State vs. Purdue Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - December 6
Published: Dec. 4, 2023 at 8:39 PM CST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Wednesday's contest at Mackey Arena has the Purdue Boilermakers (5-3) matching up with the Southeast Missouri State Redhawks (2-5) at 7:00 PM ET. Our computer prediction is a lopsided 82-56 victory, as our model heavily favors Purdue.
The Redhawks' last game on Saturday ended in an 88-43 loss to Missouri.
Southeast Missouri State vs. Purdue Game Info
- When: Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Mackey Arena in West Lafayette, Indiana
Southeast Missouri State vs. Purdue Score Prediction
- Prediction: Purdue 82, Southeast Missouri State 56
Other OVC Predictions
Southeast Missouri State Schedule Analysis
- This season, the Redhawks are winless versus D1 opponents.
Southeast Missouri State Leaders
- Jaliyah Green: 14.1 PTS, 1.4 STL, 35.7 FG%, 32.4 3PT% (11-for-34)
- Alecia Doyle: 13.7 PTS, 46.8 FG%, 38.9 3PT% (7-for-18)
- Daejah Richmond: 7.7 PTS, 1.4 STL, 45.5 FG%, 40.0 3PT% (2-for-5)
- Amiyah Buchanan: 6.4 PTS, 47.4 FG%
- Kiyley Flowers: 6.7 PTS, 2.5 STL, 41.2 FG%, 11.1 3PT% (2-for-18)
Southeast Missouri State Performance Insights
- The Redhawks have been outscored by 4.1 points per game (posting 69.9 points per game, 130th in college basketball, while conceding 74.0 per outing, 318th in college basketball) and have a -29 scoring differential.
