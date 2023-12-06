SEC Women’s Basketball TV Schedule & Live Stream Links - Wednesday, December 6
Published: Dec. 5, 2023 at 11:22 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Wednesday's college basketball schedule includes seven games with SEC teams in play. Among those games is the Lamar Cardinals taking on the Texas A&M Aggies.
SEC Women's Basketball Games Today
|Date/Time
|TV
|Troy Trojans at Georgia Bulldogs
|11:00 AM ET, Wednesday, December 6
|SEC Network +
|Lamar Cardinals at Texas A&M Aggies
|12:00 PM ET, Wednesday, December 6
|SEC Network +
|Coastal Carolina Chanticleers at Alabama Crimson Tide
|12:30 PM ET, Wednesday, December 6
|SEC Network +
|Minnesota Golden Gophers at Kentucky Wildcats
|7:00 PM ET, Wednesday, December 6
|-
|Missouri State Bears at Missouri Tigers
|7:00 PM ET, Wednesday, December 6
|SECN (Live stream on Fubo)
|Morgan State Bears at South Carolina Gamecocks
|7:00 PM ET, Wednesday, December 6
|SEC Network+
|Middle Tennessee Raiders vs. Tennessee Volunteers
|7:30 PM ET, Wednesday, December 6
|ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+)
