The Denver Nuggets (14-7) take the court against the Los Angeles Clippers (9-10) as only 0.5-point favorites on Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET on ESPN, BSSC, and ALT. The matchup's point total is set at 224.5.

Nuggets vs. Clippers Odds & Info

When: Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California TV: ESPN, BSSC, and ALT

Favorite Spread Over/Under Nuggets -0.5 224.5

Nuggets Betting Records & Stats

Denver's 21 games this season have gone over this contest's total of 224.5 points 10 times.

Denver's outings this year have an average total of 225.0, 0.5 more points than this game's over/under.

So far this season, the Nuggets have compiled an 8-13-0 record against the spread.

Denver has won 12, or 66.7%, of the 18 games it has played as the favorite this season.

This season, Denver has won 12 of its 18 games, or 66.7%, when favored by at least -115 on the moneyline.

The implied probability of a win from the Nuggets, based on the moneyline, is 53.5%.

Clippers Betting Records & Stats

Los Angeles has played seven games this season that have had more than 224.5 combined points scored.

Los Angeles' games this season have had an average of 222.6 points, 1.9 fewer points than this game's point total.

Los Angeles is 7-12-0 against the spread this season.

The Clippers have been posted as the underdog five times this season but have yet walk away from any of those games with an upset.

Los Angeles has not won as an underdog of -105 or more on the moneyline this season in five games with those odds or longer.

Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Los Angeles has a 51.2% chance of pulling out a win.

Nuggets vs Clippers Additional Info

Nuggets vs. Clippers Over/Under Stats

Games Over 224.5 % of Games Over 224.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Nuggets 10 47.6% 114.5 227.4 110.4 220.1 223.2 Clippers 7 36.8% 112.9 227.4 109.7 220.1 227.3

Additional Nuggets Insights & Trends

The Nuggets have gone 5-5 over their last 10 games, with a 3-7 record against the spread during that span.

Seven of Nuggets' last 10 outings have hit the over.

Denver sports a better record against the spread in home games (5-4-0) than it does in road games (3-9-0).

The Nuggets record just 4.8 more points per game (114.5) than the Clippers give up (109.7).

Denver has an 8-6 record against the spread and an 11-3 record overall when scoring more than 109.7 points.

Additional Clippers Insights & Trends

Los Angeles has gone 6-4 in its last 10 games, with a 4-6 record against the spread during that span.

Three of the Clippers' past 10 outings have gone over the total.

In 2023-24 against the spread, Los Angeles has a better winning percentage at home (.444, 4-5-0 record) than away (.300, 3-7-0).

The Clippers average just 2.5 more points per game (112.9) than the Nuggets give up to opponents (110.4).

Los Angeles has put together a 5-5 ATS record and a 6-4 overall record in games it scores more than 110.4 points.

Nuggets vs. Clippers Betting Splits

Nuggets and Clippers Betting Information ATS Record ATS Record Against 0.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Nuggets 8-13 7-12 10-11 Clippers 7-12 1-4 7-12

Nuggets vs. Clippers Point Insights

Nuggets Clippers 114.5 Points Scored (PG) 112.9 14 NBA Rank (PPG) 18 8-6 ATS Record Scoring > AVG 5-5 11-3 Overall Record Scoring > AVG 6-4 110.4 Points Allowed (PG) 109.7 7 NBA Rank (PAPG) 5 5-8 ATS Record Allowing < AVG 6-7 10-3 Overall Record Allowing < AVG 8-5

