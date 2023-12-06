The Northern Kentucky Norse (5-3) will attempt to build on a four-game winning streak when hitting the road against the Illinois State Redbirds (5-3) on Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at Redbird Arena. It airs at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Northern Kentucky vs. Illinois State Game Info

When: Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Where: Redbird Arena in Normal, Illinois

TV: ESPN+

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Northern Kentucky Stats Insights

The Norse have shot at a 46.9% rate from the field this season, 5.2 percentage points above the 41.7% shooting opponents of the Redbirds have averaged.

This season, Northern Kentucky has a 5-1 record in games the team collectively shoots above 41.7% from the field.

The Redbirds are the rebounding team in the nation, the Norse rank 239th.

The Norse put up an average of 72.9 points per game, 6.3 more points than the 66.6 the Redbirds give up.

Northern Kentucky has put together a 5-1 record in games it scores more than 66.6 points.

Northern Kentucky Home & Away Comparison

Northern Kentucky is putting up more points at home (80.5 per game) than away (65.3).

At home, the Norse allow 66 points per game. Away, they concede 73.5.

At home, Northern Kentucky drains 7 treys per game, 3.2 more than it averages away (3.8). Its 3-point shooting percentage is also higher at home (35.4%) than on the road (23.1%).

Northern Kentucky Upcoming Schedule