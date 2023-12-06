Kentucky High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Madison County Today - December 6
Published: Dec. 6, 2023 at 6:32 AM CST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
The high school basketball season is in progress, and if you're looking for how to watch matchups in Madison County, Kentucky today, we've got the information.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Madison County, Kentucky High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Model Laboratory School at Bourbon County High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on December 6
- Location: Paris, KY
- How to Stream: Watch Here
